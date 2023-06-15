Pablo Center Rep. joins Biden to discuss ticket junk fees

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Thursday afternoon, the Pablo Center at the Confluence joined a Round Table with President Joe Biden in Washington to discuss ending surprise or junk fees for ticket buyers.

The Pablo Center joined the meeting to talk about the all-in pricing it implemented this April that tells ticket buyers the exact price they will be paying before heading to check-out.

Since the Pablo Center has implemented all-in pricing, they have seen a 15% increase in ticket sales, proving the method can help both ticket sellers, and buyers.

“If you mouse over a seat and you think, Oh, well, that’s only going to cost me $40 and I get all the way to the checkout and now you’ve added 49% on to that. So it’s a $69 ticket that’s really deceptive and it shouldn’t be that way from the time you see that seat. That’s the price you should see when you get to your final checkout,” Jason Jon Anderson, Executive Director of Pablo Center at the Confluence, said.

While no legal action has been taken on ticket pricing, President Biden has called on other business leaders to follow suit with the Pablo Center.

Starting in Sept. Livenation, the parent company of Ticketmaster, has pledged to list prices “all-in” so customers know what to expect to spend.

A media release from the White House on the matter is available HERE.

