Running 4 Heroes presents checks for families of fallen Western Wisconsin officers

By Daniel Gomez
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 10:50 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
BARRON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A Florida non-profit is helping out the families of fallen Western Wisconsin law enforcement.

Running 4 Heroes presented three $5,000 grants to the families of Cameron Police officer Hunter Scheel, Chetek Police officer Emily Breidenbach and St. Croix County Sheriff’s deputy Kaitie Leising.

The non-profit also hosted a 1 mile run in honor of the fallen officers.

The found said it is one small way he can give back to those who gave the ultimate sacrifice.

“Today we have Officer Breidenbach and Officer Scheel family here for both Cameron and Chetek, and both of them are here for the world today. I got to meet with them and giving them that hug, giving them, you know, just words of encouragement,” said Zechariah Cartledge. “It means a lot. It keeps me encouraged knowing that my runs are helping out a lot. And that’s why I’ll continue to be doing this for quite a bit of time.”

He said the money presented to the families Wednesday was donated by the Homeless For Hero’s chapter in Minneapolis.

