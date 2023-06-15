Vending machine with tools to fight opioid overdose available in Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Chippewa Valley is no stranger to the opioid epidemic, but new access to life saving tools can help combat against it.

“Fentanyl overdoses are now the top cause of overdose deaths in Wisconsin. Especially for Wisconsinites ages 25 to 54.In Eau Claire County, opioid-related deaths have increased by 83% Between 2015 and 2021. Opioid use impacts so many people in our community,” said Sarah Dillivan-Pospisil in a joint press conference between the Eau Claire City-County Health Department and Sheriff’s Office.

The sobering statistics are the reason why they two agencies teamed up to provide a resource at the county jail.

“There will be a 24/7, 365 access vending machine available for our community members to use. And the hope is that they will actually utilize it,” said Sheriff Dave Riewestahl.

While the machine does not dispense snacks, it does provide two tools that could save lives.

Narcan, a nose spray the reverses overdose symptoms. And fentanyl test strips, to help detect the lethal substance.

The vending machine allows for anybody to walk over, press a couple of buttons. and just like that, Narcan and Fentanyl strips can be available to you at any given day and any given hour.

Jail staff is available overnight to buzz people in for access to the vending machine.

“And that was one of the reasons why we choose this facility and this site for the vending machine,” said Riewestahl.

“In Wisconsin, it is legal to use Narcan and use Fentanyl test strips. Fentanyl test strips can reduce the risk of a Fentanyl overdose. Fentanyl is being found in many drugs within our community. Methamphetamine, cocaine, heroin and even counterfeit drugs,” said Dillivan-Pospisil. “It is important to test any sort of substance that you are not getting from a pharmacy to see if Fentanyl is in it.”

To help the health department track data, QR codes on the supplies can be used to anonymously submit data regarding positive fentanyl tests and overdose incidents.

“It doesn’t matter who, it’s free and open to anyone no questions asked,” said Riewestahl.

Everyone is encouraged to use the machine, for themselves, a friend, family member, anyone who is in trouble.

County officials said there is no limit on how many supplies anyone takes.

The supplies come with instructions in English, Spanish and Hmong.

It’s all funded by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services and other grants.

Expiration dates are on the packages, with the earliest dates posted for 2025.

