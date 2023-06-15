Warming up for Father’s Day weekend with minor rain chances

Our air quality has slowly been improving throughout the day as the near-surface smoke has been mixed out as a result of increasing north and northeast winds. That said, we’ve still been dealing with hazy sunshine as wildfire smoke remains concentrated in the upper levels of the atmosphere. Today’s temperatures have been impacted as a result with most places only reaching the 60s and low 70s. We could still see a bit of haze tonight, but mainly clear skies are expected as an area of high pressure sits over Duluth, Minnesota overnight. This will result in winds becoming light with chilly temperatures in store as lows dip to the mid and upper 40s. If you will be out tonight, keep in mind that an Air Quality Alert remains in effect until midnight. Plenty of sunshine will finish out the work week tomorrow as our surface high remains over the region, while an upper-level ridge gradually slides in from the west. Again, we could see some haze lingering, but it won’t be near as bad compared to the past couple of days. Afternoon highs will be seasonable with many locations reaching into the upper 70s and low 80s.

High pressure moves over the Great Lakes with a sunny and somewhat hazy finish to the week (WEAU)

The start of Father’s Day weekend will bring mainly dry conditions as a low pressure system and its associated fronts move west of the area. While a stray shower or storm can’t be ruled out, it appears that the best chances of rain will reside in our far western counties and into Minnesota. Sun will mix with clouds at times as highs warm back above normal to the mid-80s. By Sunday for Father’s Day, our chances of scattered showers and storms look to increase a little more as an upper shortwave trough works up from the southwest within a building ridge. Depending on the timing of precipitation, temperatures may be limited to the lower 80s. Looking ahead to next week, another heatwave is shaping up across the region as an upper-level ridge of high pressure begins to amplify over the Upper Midwest and Great Lakes. After reaching up near 90 Monday, many locations are likely to top out in the low 90s through at least Wednesday, when the summer solstice occurs, marking the official start to the summer season. Unfortunately, our dry pattern is likely to continue, which is not helping drought conditions as the latest drought monitor report shows moderate drought conditions expanding east to now include parts of the Chippewa Valley. We’re seeing the same story along and south of I-90 as well with central parts of the viewing area being listed as “abnormally dry.”

