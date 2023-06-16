1 person dead after motorcycle vs. deer crash in Barron County

BARRON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - One person is dead after a motorcycle vs. deer crash in Barron County Wednesday.

According to a media release from the Barron County Sheriff’s Office, on June 14, 2023, at 8:22 p.m. authorities received a report of a motorcycle crash on 18th Street near 8th Avenue, southeast of Barron.

The media release states, “Deputies from the Barron County Sheriff’s Department along with the Barron and Chetek Police Departments, Chetek Ambulance, Chetek Fire, Barron County First Responders and Mayo Helicopter responded to the scene.”

According to the media release, investigation shows a 44-year-old man from Dallas was traveling on 18th Street when he hit a deer. The man flown from the scene but was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

The media release goes on to state, “This is Barron County’s 5th traffic fatality of the year on Barron County roadways.”

