1 person hurt after single-vehicle crash in Eau Claire Wednesday

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - One person is hurt after a single-vehicle crash in Eau Claire Wednesday.

Our photographer that was on scene says crews responded to a crash on North Crossing near the Western Avenue Bridge around 7:00 p.m. Wednesday. According to our photographer, the driver had to be removed from the car.

Eau Claire Police say it was a single-vehicle crash with one person involved, the driver was taken from the scene with injuries, and the extent of the driver’s injuries is not known. Police added that no arrests were made.

The crash is under investigation.

