1 person hurt after single-vehicle crash in Eau Claire Wednesday

North Crossing crash
North Crossing crash(WEAU)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 10:55 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - One person is hurt after a single-vehicle crash in Eau Claire Wednesday.

Our photographer that was on scene says crews responded to a crash on North Crossing near the Western Avenue Bridge around 7:00 p.m. Wednesday. According to our photographer, the driver had to be removed from the car.

Eau Claire Police say it was a single-vehicle crash with one person involved, the driver was taken from the scene with injuries, and the extent of the driver’s injuries is not known. Police added that no arrests were made.

The crash is under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DNR offers tips to prevent the spread of invasive species
DNR asking the public to take precautions to avoid spreading invasive species
Ambulance
1 person dead after motorcycle crash in Eau Claire County
drug investigation arrests
Drug investigation results in the arrests of 3 people in Vernon County
Bear spotted in Eau Claire
Bear spotted in downtown Eau Claire Wednesday
Kameron is Mr. Charles' second pickup and drop-off in the mornings and afternoons on his school...
‘You my little buddy’: Bus driver and kindergartner form endearing friendship

Latest News

Philip Vaughn
Sex offender to be released and live in Barron County
Ambulance
1 person dead after motorcycle vs. deer crash in Barron County
Wisconsin Sen. LaTonya Johnson and other Democratic state lawmakers call on Republicans who...
Wisconsin Republicans vote to end funding for child care program
SkyWarn 13 Forecast 6/16/2023 6 a.m.