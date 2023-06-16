Classic cars drag race each other at Rock Falls Raceway

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A drag race, where classic cars race each other will be going on all weekend at the Rock Falls Raceway in Eau Claire County.

The director of race operations, Travis Sorokie, said that he is very excited to see the outcome of this event.

“This this race here. This is our eighth annual race here. But Rock Falls again, has been around since like the late sixties. It used to be called Amber Green Drag Race, we’re roughly eight miles south of Eau Claire, and look forward to having a bunch of people here this weekend spectating,” Sorokie said.

Most of the participators have been racing for years, one in particular even built his own race cars.

One of the racers, Shawn Anderson, said that he has been racing since he was a young man.

“I moved here when I was 21. I started coming to rock falls probably that year when I was 21, 22. I’m 56 now and I had a Chevrolet race since I’ve had it since I was 11th grade. And then I built multiple different race cars over the years. So I’ve been coming here 30, 30, 35 years about,” Anderson said.

Racers come from all over the United States to race for C-Tech and the Midwest Class Racers Association.

“We got competitors from Arizona here this weekend, Georgia, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska. So we not only just have support local Wisconsin and Minnesota drivers, we’re, you know, pretty central United States,” Sorokie said.

Not only is this an event fit for all ages to gather and spectate, but there are also cash prizes you can enter for and win!

“This is also a race that helps to support the Joshua camp. So they have raffle tickets for the Joshua camp. And last year, I know they raised over $35,000 for Joshua’s camp. And I think they expect to do better than that this year,” Anderson said.

Joshua’s Camp is a foundation that raises money and helps children with cancer.

“The raffle is going to be done live on the starting line at 5:00 tomorrow. Tickets are $20. You got a chance to win $5,000 for a grand prize. Second place is 1000, and third place is 500 for a $20 donation. Basically, that goes to the Joshua’s camp for the raffle,” Sorokie said.

Cruise by tomorrow to check out their car show, full of racers’ classic cars.

Their fundraising goal for Joshua’s Camp Foundation is $50,000 this year, exceeding the $30,000 they raised last year.

