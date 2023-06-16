Crews respond to house fire in Chippewa Falls

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - No one is reported to be hurt after a house fire at 104 Rural Street in Chippewa Falls Friday, according to information from the Eau Claire Police Department.

Our photographer that was on scene says Chippewa Falls Fire Department and Chippewa Falls Police Department responded to the scene, and one block of Rural Street and Spring Street was blocked off.

According to information from the Chippewa Falls Fire Department, the fire is under investigation and is labeled suspicious. There are no injuries reported. Damage is estimated at $50,000 and was contained to the back bedroom and exterior wall areas. Six people are displaced, and the American Red Cross will assist.

