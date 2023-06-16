Evers signs Executive Order raising Juneteenth Flag over the Wisconsin State Capitol

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - Governor Tony Evers Friday signed Executive Order #205, raising the Juneteenth Flag over the Wisconsin State Capitol in celebration of Juneteenth.

According to a media release from the Office of Governor Tony Evers, it is the fourth year the flag is being flown over the Wisconsin State Capitol.

“Today, we celebrate the hard-fought and hard-won progress we have made—progress made possible by the efforts of visionary leaders and advocates like the folks here today and those that came before them,” Evers said in the media release.

“We also recognize and acknowledge the work we have left to do to truly realize our goals for a more equitable and just state. I remain committed to being a partner in this work, and today, that includes proudly raising the Juneteenth Flag above the State Capitol—an act I’ve done for the past several years and an act I promise to continue doing as long as I am governor,” Evers said in the media release. “In Wisconsin, we celebrate Black history and culture, we celebrate the progress and resilience of Black communities, and we are committed to our shared goals of building the brighter future we want for our state.”

The media release from the Office of Governor Tony Evers states, “On June 19, 1865, more than two and half years after the Emancipation Proclamation was issued by President Abraham Lincoln, Major General Gordon Granger arrived in Galveston, Texas, to declare the end of slavery. In the nearly 158 years since, June 19th has been known as Juneteenth and is one of the oldest and most popular annual commemorations of the end of slavery in the United States.”

