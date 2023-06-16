Family personally thanks first responders who helped save life of husband and father

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Almost seven weeks ago, one Eau Claire family woke up to a nightmare, as father and husband, Charlie Prochnow, had a heart attack in the middle of the night.

In the following days, the nightmare continues as Charlie’s health was touch and go. But miraculously, he survived.

Now, the family took the time to personally thank the first responders who helped save his life.

“I look back and think, I could have been planning a funeral,” Mackenzi Prochnow, Charlie’s wife, said.

Charlie went into cardiac arrest on April 28th.

“He legally died three times. They had to paddle him three times,” Mackenzi Prochnow said.

Paramedics were able to get his hear beating and bring him to the hospital, but Charlie’s wife said there were times she thought he wasn’t going to make it.

“He was put in a coma for like 33 hours and they still couldn’t tell me if he was going to be fully functional,” Mackenzi Prochnow said.

However, he walked out of the hospital in record time.

“The cardiologist told us that nobody comes in and walks out a week later,” Mackenzi Prochnow said.

Charlie’s family said their youngest child woke up randomly in the middle of the night. That’s when they realized Charlie couldn’t breathe.

“It was all coincidental. By God, like whatever woke him up,” Mackenzi Prochnow said.

Another another coincidence, firefighter paramedic Aaron Kiraly said the ambulance happened to be driving near their home.

“We got there a lot quicker than what it would be if we were at station,” Kiraly said.

Charlie and his family felt it was important to share their miracle with the first responders who helped save his life.

“They have so many negative stories of this person didn’t make it or whatever else happened. I mean these guys are human too, they need the positive feedback too,” Charlie Prochnow said.

Battalion chief, Brian Toonen, said they appreciated the recognition.

“Very rarely do we get the opportunity to meet those people that we come across in our in our job. So and especially with having a such a great outcome, to have some follow up and closure is pretty neat for us and especially the crews that responded,” Toonen said.

The Prochnow family said their grateful Charlie survived and think everything happened for a reason.

“Maybe this is just somebody’s reason for us to come closer to know that all of us together are one,” Mackenzi Prochnow said.

“Just loving every day to the fullest,” Charlie Prochnow said.

Charlie’s cardiac arrest was due to an arrythmia and dehydration. He now has a pacemaker in his chest and hasn’t had any abnormal heart rhythms since.

