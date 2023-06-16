Free youth fishing event held in Dunn County

DUNN CO., Wis. (WEAU) - Kids in Dunn County had the opportunity to fish for free Thursday night.

The Dunn County Fish and Game Association along with Jeremiah’s Bullfrog Fish Farm hosted a youth fishing event in Menomonie.

The first 75 kids ages 6-14 were allowed to cast and catch two fish to be cleaned and bagged for them to take home.

Fishing poles and bait were provided for those in need, as well as food and drinks for the kids participating.

Fish and Game Treasurer Kellen Cassellius shared why events like this are so special for kids in the area.

“A lot of kids just don’t have the opportunity, whatever the situation is at home, they just don’t have the opportunity to go out fishing,” Cassellius said. “We see a lot of times where the kids that come here, this is the first time that they’ve ever gone fishing, and seeing the smiles on the faces of the kids, that’s the biggest reward for this event is watching, seeing the kids being that happy.”

The fish in the pond were rainbow trout.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.