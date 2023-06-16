Golf outing helps to raise funds for Chippewa Falls Veterans Home

LAKE HALLIE, Wis. (WEAU) - Friday morning, the 5th annual Wisconsin Veterans Home Golf Outing tee’d off.

The event was hosted at the Lake Hallie Golf Course with help from Brew Pub Lotzza Motzza Pizza. The goal of the event is to raise funds for the area Chippewa Falls Veterans Home.

An organizer for the Outing says they have raised nearly $50,000 for the Veterans Home over the last five years.

Matt Selvig, Advertising and Promotions with Brew Pub said in part quote, “You know, it’s important to be able to give back to our to our veterans, especially at the local veterans home…”

Guest Speaker Aaron Hunnel made an appearance at the Golf Outing.

Hunnel is a veteran and the founder of the project “Ride 2 Stop Suicide”, which aims to put bikes into the hands of veterans all across the nation, while raising money and awareness to reduce veteran suicide.

