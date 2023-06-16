Grilling potatoes for breakfast

By Judy Clark
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 3:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Registered Dietitian Sarah Agena, with the Wisconsin Potato and Vegetable Growers Association, shares a recipe perfect for keeping the heat outdoors while cooking up a hearty breakfast.

BREAKFAST FOIL PACKS

1 lb Little Potatoes

½ medium onion

1 red bell pepper

2 Tbsp canola oil

1 tsp seasoning salt

1 tsp dried parsley

¼ tsp black pepper

8 breakfast sausages

4 eggs

salt and pepper to taste

INSTRUCTIONS

Preheat grill to 400°F or medium-high.

Cut potatoes into quarters and chop onion and pepper.

Combine potatoes, onion, and pepper with oil, seasoning salt, parsley, and pepper in a bowl.

Lay out four large sheets of tin foil (double them up if you are not using heavy duty foil) and spray the center of each with non-stick cooking spray.

Divide vegetables between the four foil sheets and top each with two sausages. Seal packs and place on direct heat on the grill. Cook for 15 to 18 minutes, until the vegetables are tender (if you check them and they are not quite done, just give them a stir and continue cooking).

When vegetables are tender, open packs and crack an egg into the center of each and sprinkle egg with salt and pepper as desired. Loosely tent the foil over the egg (this helps to cook the top of the white) as much as possible and close the lid on the grill.

Cook for 3 to 5 minutes, until desired doneness is reached.

Wisconsin Potato and Vegetable Growers Association

