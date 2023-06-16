Proposed water hikes could almost double the bill for Bloomer customers

BLOOMER, Wis. (WEAU) - The City of Bloomer is in need of a complete water system update and customers there could be footing the bill.

Bloomer’s Water Utility is seeking approval from the Public Service Commission of Wisconsin to raise the water rates up, and it will be about double from what customers are seeing now.

They say it is needed to help pay for the project of replacing the water pipes after lead was discovered back in 2020, some residents voiced their concerns.

“Seems like everything is going up, and you’re going to hit us with a rising cost of water? You’re going to run people out of town,” said one resident.

“The people that are on a fixed income are not going to be able to have the fluidity to afford such an increase over the next couple of years,” said another resident.

They and other Bloomer residents are wondering how they will pay their bills if the proposed two-phased water hikes of up to 194% gets approval.

“We knew we had lead service lines in the water, but we have always come up clean on our tests. So, we had no inkling of this whatsoever,” said Mayor James Koehler.

The Wisconsin DNR mandated the project, and even though Bloomer officials were able to secure $5 million in grants, it was not enough.

A 1% 40-year loan will cover the costs, but the proposed water rate hike would help with paying back. This also means if the proposed hike is approved, it will remain high.

Donnie Stoik who owns the Main Street Cafe said it is all just a part of business.

“I was made aware of the price increase. Like everything else, you have to adjust. It’s an inconvenience, but it’s a necessary inconvenience. I’m just glad we have clean water. We’re still going to put a glass of water on the table. It’s just the way it is,” said Stoik.

The original deadline for the project was set for the end of 2023, but it is now expected to be complete by 2024.

Mayor Koehler shares the frustration water utility customers have.

“To do this as a city representative, it’s certainly not something I wanted to do. But we are continuing on looking at other avenues for additional funding,” said Mayor Koehler. “When we consult the DNR they said ‘just increase the water rates.” How much can a city continue to increase the water rates to cover mandated programs? It’s really frustrating as a city official.”

He said it has been over a decade since the last water rate hike.

The Public Service Commission will continue to take written public comments in regards to the application to raise the water rates in Bloomer.

The address is below, customers must have those written customers in by Tuesday, June 20th.

Attn: Docket 585-WR-103 Comments

Public Service Commission

P.O. Box 7854

Madison, WI 53707-7854.

