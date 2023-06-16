Sex offender to be released and live in Barron County

BARRON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - The Barron County Sheriff’s Department is informing the public of a sex offender that is to be released into the public and live in Barron County.

According to a media release from the Barron County Sheriff’s Department, sex offender 36-year-old Philip Vaughn is set to be released on June 20, 2023, and is set to live at 1515 14 ½ Street in Barron.

The media release says in 2018 Vaughn was convicted of two counts of possession of child pornography.

According to the media release, Vaughn is to have no unsupervised contact with individuals under the age of 18, comply with electronic monitoring, no contact with victim, and no alcohol/drugs.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.