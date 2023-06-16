Sex offender to be released and live in Barron County

Philip Vaughn
Philip Vaughn(COURTESY: BARRON COUNTY SHERIFF'S DEPARTMENT)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 10:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BARRON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - The Barron County Sheriff’s Department is informing the public of a sex offender that is to be released into the public and live in Barron County.

According to a media release from the Barron County Sheriff’s Department, sex offender 36-year-old Philip Vaughn is set to be released on June 20, 2023, and is set to live at 1515 14 ½ Street in Barron.

The media release says in 2018 Vaughn was convicted of two counts of possession of child pornography.

According to the media release, Vaughn is to have no unsupervised contact with individuals under the age of 18, comply with electronic monitoring, no contact with victim, and no alcohol/drugs.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DNR offers tips to prevent the spread of invasive species
DNR asking the public to take precautions to avoid spreading invasive species
Ambulance
1 person dead after motorcycle crash in Eau Claire County
drug investigation arrests
Drug investigation results in the arrests of 3 people in Vernon County
Bear spotted in Eau Claire
Bear spotted in downtown Eau Claire Wednesday
Kameron is Mr. Charles' second pickup and drop-off in the mornings and afternoons on his school...
‘You my little buddy’: Bus driver and kindergartner form endearing friendship

Latest News

North Crossing crash
1 person hurt after single-vehicle crash in Eau Claire Wednesday
Ambulance
1 person dead after motorcycle vs. deer crash in Barron County
Wisconsin Sen. LaTonya Johnson and other Democratic state lawmakers call on Republicans who...
Wisconsin Republicans vote to end funding for child care program
SkyWarn 13 Forecast 6/16/2023 6 a.m.