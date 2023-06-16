Woman injured in Wood County hit and run, investigators looking for driver of Ford pick-up

TOWN OF SENECA, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wood County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the person responsible for a hit-and-run accident in the town of Seneca Friday morning.

A woman was walking with a child on George Road when she was hit from behind by a passing vehicle. Investigators said the woman was conscious and speaking, although her condition was not publicly released. She was flown to a Marshfield hospital. The child was not injured.

A chrome vehicle part was found at the scene and is believed to be a part from the passenger side mirror cover. The part number indicates it possibly came from a Ford F-150 or F-250, model years 2015 to 2020, with dual arm pedestal mirror. The Wood County Sheriff’s Department is currently reviewing multiple sources of video footage from the area.

Mirror found at scene of hit and run crash on June 16 (Wood County Sheriff's Department)

Mirror cover found at scene of hit and run crash on June 16 (wsaw)

The crash is still under investigation. If you have any information about the crash, call the Wood County Sheriff’s Office at 715-421-8700.

