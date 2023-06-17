Eau Claire Hmong Festival

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The first ever Hmong Fest in Eau Claire brought the community together to share the culture and heritage of the Hmong people.

Eau Claire Area Hmong Mutual Assistance Association’s (ECAHMAA) Executive Director, True Vue, said that the festival is more than just a fun event.

“This event is really to have a space for our Hmong community to come together and play sports and share our culture and facilities with everyone. But it’s also a fundraiser so that we can raise unrestricted funds to help support our Hmong community with our youth, with their sports and extracurricular activities, and also be able to support the Hmong community in different ways,” Vue said.

At the festival, there were sports tournaments, singing, dancing, and vendors, which continued into the evening.

The team who started this event, said they put a lot of work into it, and plan to make it a recurring festival.

Executive Director for Visit Eau Claire, Benny Anderson, said that they received funds from a few different organizations in Eau Claire.

“The JEM grant helped us with our matching funds for marketing, and Visit Eau Claire’s grant, and then a ton of work from their committee on, you know, fundraising for the event, getting sponsors and just a great show of support from everybody involved,” Anderson said.

This festival gives the Hmong community a chance to celebrate their own culture, but there’s something for everyone.

“There’s a big soccer tournament with a whole bunch of teams from around the region playing. There’s volleyball, there’s a bunch of different food trucks, there’s dancing and singing competitions. And then tonight they have the night festival, which will be music and performers, and just a big celebration for their entertainment,” Anderson said.

Organizers said they expect 2,000 to 3,000 people to attend.

“We’re just really happy that we had so much support from Visit Eau Claire for our community members, from the Hmong community. We want to invite the whole Eau Claire area, Chippewa County to county to come and join us,” Vue said.

The festival will continue until 10PM tomorrow night, with a goal of raising $30,000 for the Hmong community, this weekend.

