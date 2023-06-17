A few showers and storms possible this Father’s Day weekend, before next heat wave develops

We finished up the work week with some very comfortable weather. Temperatures climbed back to near average with most places reaching the upper half of the 70s. A high pressure system sits just to our northeast tonight, providing a mostly clear sky and light winds. Though some spots will again dip down into the 40s, more places will stay a little milder tonight, in the low 50s. We head into the start of the Father’s Day weekend with more dry weather. A weak surface trough and low pressure system will gradually move into and through Minnesota, while we see a return to southerly flow as high pressure moves into the Central Great Lakes. It will be a bit warmer with highs inching into the low 80s.

A dry start to the weekend as high pressure slides east (weau)

Some clouds will start to arrive at night, with more around on Sunday. What remains of the surface trough will weaken as it pushes to the east and southeast. A few scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible on Father’s Day, but most of the time should be dry as these will be few and far between. Afternoon highs should be able to inch above 80 with a bit of sunshine. This is really our only rain chance over the next several days, before another upper heat ridge establishes itself through the north-central states. A trough will be digging across the far west, and in response the ridge will build from the Plains and northward into Canada. This set up means the return of well above average temperatures, and likely the second heat wave we have seen here in June. Temperatures look to approach 90 already on Monday, with a string of 90 degree days to follow through most of next week. The upper ridge into Canada continues the pattern we’ve seen the last several weeks, effectively blocking any incoming weather systems from the west and keeping our weather largely dry. This may begin to break down by the following weekend, but we have several days to see how that all unfolds.

