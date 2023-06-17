La Crosse Police searching for suspect in drive-by shooting

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - The La Crosse Police Department are searching for a suspect in a drive-by shooting that happened early Saturday morning.

Officers took the call for shots fired on the 100-block of South 3rd Street at 2:00 a.m.

According to a press release, multiple victims were treated at the scene and several were taken to local medical facilities and are expected to be okay.

A vehicle was located but officers are continuing to try and locate the suspect. La Crosse Police officials believe the lone suspect was acting alone.

“Officers and Investigators are diligently working to investigate this incident. The City of La Crosse has a vibrant nightlight for community members and visitors to enjoy and socialize. The actions of individuals, such as this, impact an entire community. These types of incidents will not be tolerated and those involved must be held accountable,” said Chief Shawn Kudron in a press release.

Anyone with information on the drive-by shooting are asked to call La Crosse Police at 608-782-7575 or La Crosse Area Crime Stoppers at 608-784 TIPS (8477).

We will bring you more details when they become available.

