BonniePalooza honors the life of beloved community member

ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) - The Altoona community is honoring one of their own at the first ever BonniePalooza. The event is in honor of Eau Claire native, Bonnie Schnack, who passed away in October of 2022.

BonniePalooza features live bands, a local celebrity dunk tank, raffels, and a silent auction. All proceeds from the event will go towards seven different area organizations.

Event organizer and friend of Bonnie, Erin Mullens, said the festivities will go until midnight tonight.

“She was an amazing human. She loved music. We have live bands playing here tonight. I and we’re just we’re hoping to raise a bunch of money to give back to the community that she loves so much,” Mullens said.

Mullens said she’s hoping to make BonniePalooza an annual event.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.