BonniePalooza honors the life of beloved community member

BonniePalooza honors the life of beloved community member in Altoona and raises money for local...
BonniePalooza honors the life of beloved community member in Altoona and raises money for local organizations.(WEAU)
By Melanie Walleser
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 8:02 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) - The Altoona community is honoring one of their own at the first ever BonniePalooza. The event is in honor of Eau Claire native, Bonnie Schnack, who passed away in October of 2022.

BonniePalooza features live bands, a local celebrity dunk tank, raffels, and a silent auction. All proceeds from the event will go towards seven different area organizations.

Event organizer and friend of Bonnie, Erin Mullens, said the festivities will go until midnight tonight.

“She was an amazing human. She loved music. We have live bands playing here tonight. I and we’re just we’re hoping to raise a bunch of money to give back to the community that she loves so much,” Mullens said.

Mullens said she’s hoping to make BonniePalooza an annual event.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DNR offers tips to prevent the spread of invasive species
DNR asking the public to take precautions to avoid spreading invasive species
Madeline Kingsbury
Maddi Kingsbury’s parents file for permanent custody
Ambulance
1 person dead after motorcycle vs. deer crash in Barron County
North Crossing crash
1 person hurt after single-vehicle crash in Eau Claire Wednesday
Chippewa Falls house fire
Crews respond to house fire in Chippewa Falls

Latest News

A new festival, with sports, competitions, singing, dancing, and more, is now a part of the Eau...
Eau Claire Hmong Festival
Vermont State Police investigating suspicious Brookfield death
UPDATE: La Crosse Police confirm a suspect is in custody for an early Saturday morning drive-by shooting
Police lights generic
Vernon County Officer-Involved Shooting
Sportscene 13 Friday