Classic car show is back for second year to fundraise for blood cancer research

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Classic car owners chipped in to help raise money for blood cancer with car show Saturday.

The event held at Builders FirstSource in Eau Claire came back for its second year after having success in September of 2022.

Vehicle entries for the car show and spectator fees were at $5 with all the proceeds going toward the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.

It’s a non-profit organization that does research for blood cancer and provides resources and advocacy for patients with the disease.

The event feature more than 70 classic rides along with food trucks and sponsors of the event.

This year organizers said they expect to have raised $7,000 for the cause, up from the $5,000 raised in 2022.

“Near and dear to a lot of us here today. We can all relate because we’ve unfortunately lost family and friends to various cancers throughout the years. And, it’s a way we could give back a little something,” said Brandon Maurer.

Maurer said he hopes to bring back the event in June of 2024.

