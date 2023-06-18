One person injured in ATV crash in Village of Fairchild

(File image - Pixabay)
VILLAGE OF FAIRCHILD, Wis. (WEAU) - According to the Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office one person was injured in a single ATV crash in the Village of Fairchild.

A press release says that officers responded to an ATV crash at the intersection of N Front Street and Plum Street on Saturday at 7:53 p.m.

When they arrived on scene, a 57-year-old male was found unconscious and laying in the roadway with his ATV on top of him. The male was air lifted to a local hospital with life threatening injuries.

The release says alcohol and speed are believed to be contributing factors in the incident.

As of 11 a.m. the male driver of the ATV remains in the hospital. The hospital informed the sheriff’s office that he was in serious but stable condition.

DNR was made aware of the crash and is investigating it along side Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office.

