Spotty shower and storm chances, but don’t cancel those outdoor plans with Dad

We continued this very dry stretch of weather through the day on Saturday, with widespread sunshine and temperatures reaching the low 80s. A few changes will come in to play, which could eventually result in a few chances at some showers, but don’t count on those just yet, as we will see more of a “feast or famine” in terms of who will get rain tomorrow. This all stems from a shortwave trough that has moved its way across the Plains through Saturday afternoon. This will create a bit of forcing, along with an increase in moisture transport out ahead of the trough. This will create a few chances of some spotty showers and a rumble or two of thunder, along with a breezy wind out of the south.

A shortwave trough may lead to scattered showers for Father's Day (WEAU)

The heat then gets cranked up going into next week, unfortunately with no good chances of rain in the forecast. This stems from a trough continuing to dig across the Pacific coast of North America, amplifying a ridge toward the central portion of the continent. This ridge will keep our temperatures well above average, but not necessarily record-breaking, over the next few days. Temperatures will likely remain in the upper 80s and low 90s through the majority of the workweek, making the summer solstice (which is on Wednesday) really feel like summer! Plenty of sunshine throughout the week will accompany the heat. Easterly flow will allow humidity to remain on the low side. Given the low humidity, the heat, and lack of rain, drought conditions will likely worsen as the next drought monitor comes out on Thursday. Small chances of rain creep into the forecast toward the end of the workweek as there are hints that our ridge will be breaking down, but those look minimal as well, and temperatures remain in the upper 80s through the weekend.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.