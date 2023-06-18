Thousands of people floated down the Chippewa River for Fatfar 2023

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The world’s largest one-day tubing and floating event, Fatfar, brings crowds out to the Chippewa River, each year.

William Loopy Kleich, the owner of Loopy’s Bar and Grill, gave a little history on the cherished event.

“Fatfar, nobody knows the exact date it started, but I think people think it’s about 1975 when a group of teachers got together in Chippewa, they floated down on a pontoon and went down the river to what was Two Waters at that time and stopped here, which was the White Isle at the time,” Kleich said.

Kleich explained the origins of the name “Fatfar” and how far back it actually goes.

“So, it’s called Fatfar, which is the French town’s annual tube float regatta. French Town is the original settlement ship, which is on the south side of the river in Chippewa Falls,” Kleich said.

Loopy’s Bar and Grill also provides shuttles all day, to take tubers to and from the tubing starting point. The general manager, Aidan O’Connor, said that he hopes tubers buy a few drinks from their bar, on their way.

“So, we’re going to take them right on the other side of the Central Street Bridge in Chippewa. And there’s a boat landing down there we’ll drop them off. They’ll start here and we’ll take them up the river and they’ll come back and hopefully spend some money with us, get some food, get some drinks. Otherwise, you can also go down to River Jams or Sportsman’s Club,” O’Connor said.

For some participants, like Jacob McInnis, Fatfar is a generations long tradition.

“My family’s from Chippewa, and the person who started Fatfar is actually my father’s art teacher at Chai High. So, they’ve been doing it for a long time. He did it when he was my age. And I watched people on the bridge when I was younger. And now I’ve come to age, so I partake,” McInnis said.

And the decades old event doesn’t belong to any specific business.

“So it’s nothing that Loopy’s owns. We just throw a party the day of Fatfar. He’s been doing it for 26 years ever since he’s been in business. So it’s something that we love to do every year. It’s typically on Father’s Day weekend,” O’Connor said.

Kleich said a crowd of up to 10,000 people is expected for Fatfar, every year. Tubers said they don’t expect the event to end anytime soon.

