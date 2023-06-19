$100,000 All or Nothing Winning Ticket Sold in Nelson

MADISON, Wis. (RELEASE FROM WI LOTTERY) -This weekend, winning $100,000 came in handy for an All or Nothing Wisconsin Lottery player. Handy Mart, located on S110 Hwy 25 in Nelson, sold a winning $100,000 All or Nothing ticket for the Friday, June 16, 2023, evening drawing. The winning ticket matched 0 of 11 numbers.

“I’m really happy for this customer,” said the Handy Mart Manager. “He is a very good patron, so this is awesome.”

A Wisconsin-only lotto game, three winning All of Nothing $100,000 tickets have been sold in June so far, including:

June 16 in Nelson June 13 in Wauwatosa June 2 in Delafield

Wisconsin Lottery retailers who sell winning tickets over $599 receive a two percent Retailer Performance Winning Ticket Incentive, up to $100,000.

All or Nothing players can win the $100,000 top prize by matching 0 of 11 numbers or by matching 11 of 11 numbers. The odds of winning the All or Nothing $100,000 top prize are 1 in 352,716. Tickets are $2 per draw. Drawings are held seven days a week, twice daily. Tickets must be purchased before 1:30 p.m. for the midday drawing and before 9:00 p.m. for the evening drawing.

ABOUT THE WISCONSIN LOTTERY The Wisconsin Lottery enriches communities statewide by giving back 93 percent of its revenue to winners, retailers, and Wisconsin homeowners. Since 1988, the Wisconsin Lottery has generated:

  • More than $18 billion in total revenue
  • Over $10.2 billion in prizes paid
  • More than $5.4 billion in funding for property tax credits to eligible Wisconsin homeowners

For more about the Wisconsin Lottery, visit wilottery.com. Follow the Wisconsin Lottery on Facebook (/wilottery), Instagram (@wilottery), Twitter (@wilottery), and YouTube (/wilottery).

