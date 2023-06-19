50 more workers to be laid off at HTI in Eau Claire

More layoffs at HTI
More layoffs at HTI(WEAU)
By Lindsay Alowairdi
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 3:52 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Hutchinson Technology Incorporated (“HTI”) says it will layoff an additional 50 employees.

In a letter to the WI Department of Workforce Development, Connie Pautz, Vice President of Human Resources, says HTI will be restructuring and reducing its workforce at its facility located at 2435 Alpine Road, Eau Claire. HTI currently has approximately 182 employees at this location. Pautz says they expect the workforce reduction will result in the permanent layoff of 50 employees. The affected employees have also been provided with notice. The company estimates the layoffs to begin on August 18, 2023, and to be completed by September 1, 2023.

In March, HTI announced it planned to start permanently laying off 237 employees beginning in May.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Classic cars at the car show for LLS in Eau Claire, WI
Classic car show is back for second year to fundraise for blood cancer research
UPDATE: La Crosse Police identify suspect after at least six people injured in drive-by shooting downtown
Thousands of people float down the Chippewa River for Fatfar, 2023.
Thousands of people floated down the Chippewa River for Fatfar 2023
A police car.
Two people found dead in Barron County home
Officers are looking for 42-year-old Casey Craig Schueneman.
UPDATE: Man taken into custody after running from traffic stop

Latest News

WI Lottery
$100,000 All or Nothing Winning Ticket Sold in Nelson
Cody Provost, 30
Wisconsin Rapids man arrested following Friday’s hit and run in Town of Seneca
Ambulance
Two people hurt, found shot in Tomah
WAYNE PRICE
Trial scheduled for man previously convicted of murder