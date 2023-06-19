50 more workers to be laid off at HTI in Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Hutchinson Technology Incorporated (“HTI”) says it will layoff an additional 50 employees.

In a letter to the WI Department of Workforce Development, Connie Pautz, Vice President of Human Resources, says HTI will be restructuring and reducing its workforce at its facility located at 2435 Alpine Road, Eau Claire. HTI currently has approximately 182 employees at this location. Pautz says they expect the workforce reduction will result in the permanent layoff of 50 employees. The affected employees have also been provided with notice. The company estimates the layoffs to begin on August 18, 2023, and to be completed by September 1, 2023.

In March, HTI announced it planned to start permanently laying off 237 employees beginning in May.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.