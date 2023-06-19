A Cadott woman gets competitive to show her passion for fitness

CADOTT, Wis. (WEAU) -A Cadott woman is sharing her love of fitness by getting her competition on as a contestant in the National Muscle and Fitness Hers Magazine Contest.

If personal trainer Shannon Seyforth had a motto it would be eat, sleep, exercise, repeat.

“This is what I do day in and day out,” Seyforth said. “It’s not just a side hustle, it’s not just...oh, I just do this for fun, I do it because I really love doing it, and I truly get to wake up every morning and love what I get to do.”

Seyforth said she began her fitness journey 20 years ago and decided she needed to make it her career.

“I actually started running at night so nobody could see me outside, and then it just spiraled into joining a gym, and I learned aerobics, and spin classes, and just continued to grow my group fitness,” Seyforth said.

Eventually, a personal love for exercise turned into a passion for teaching others how to stay in shape. After becoming a personal trainer Seyforth pursued owning her own business and achieved that goal.

“It took a lot of hard work and exactly one year ago today, or not today July 1 we moved out here to my own actual fit shed,” Seyforth said

As the owner of Mad Shannon’s Phit Shed, she now gets to work her dream job. A four-year trainee of Shannon, Lauri Anderson, agrees that she was meant to be in this role.

“She cares,” Anderson said. “She cares about each and every one of us, and she’s there to help us, and she’s a friend, you know, she just truly loves what she does.”

However, just like Seyforth teaches her trainees, she decided to keep pushing and pursue her passion further by entering a national fitness competition.

“A couple months ago I came across an ad for this competition for a chance to win the cover photo on Muscle and Fitness Magazine, which is a national magazine, and $20,000,” Seyforth said. “So, I thought, it’s worth a shot.”

She was selected for the competition and is currently in the running against at least ten other women for the grand prize. Seyforth said the winner will be selected via online votes and the deadline for casting votes is Thursday, June 22. Although she does not know if she will win, Seyforth knows how she plans to spend the prize money besides investing in her business.

“Another thing I want to be able to do with the money is use it for a scholarship to help people who are ready to get started, but maybe just don’t have the funds to do that,” Seyforth said. “So, I’ll be putting out, if I do win, a scholarship competition.”

To vote for Seyforth click here. To learn more about training at Mad Shannon’s Phit Shed click here.

