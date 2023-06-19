Cat dies in Chippewa Falls fire, no other injuries reported

Crews respond to fire in Chippewa Falls
Crews respond to fire in Chippewa Falls(WEAU)
By Lindsay Alowairdi
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 10:19 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -A fire damaged a home in Chippewa Falls Monday morning.

It happened around 6:30 on West Central Street. Battalion Chief John Bowe, with the Chippewa Falls Fire Department, says crews found heavy smoke visible from the basement and second story.

No one was hurt but a cat was found dead in the home. A dog was also rescued from the second story.

Crews had to extinguished the fire on all three levels of the home. It took firefighters 45 minutes to get the fire under control. Crews remained on scene as of 10 a.m. Monday.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Damage is estimated at $125,000.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Classic cars at the car show for LLS in Eau Claire, WI
Classic car show is back for second year to fundraise for blood cancer research
UPDATE: La Crosse Police identify suspect after at least six people injured in drive-by shooting downtown
One person injured in ATV crash in Village of Fairchild
Thousands of people float down the Chippewa River for Fatfar, 2023.
Thousands of people floated down the Chippewa River for Fatfar 2023
Police lights generic
Vernon County Officer-Involved Shooting

Latest News

A police car.
Two people found dead in Barron County home
Chippewa County Sheriff
1 person dead after motorcycle vs. deer crash in Chippewa County
Cadott Trainer Enters National Fitness Competition (6/19/23)
Ag Chat with Kristin Smith (6/19/23)