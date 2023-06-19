Cat dies in Chippewa Falls fire, no other injuries reported

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -A fire damaged a home in Chippewa Falls Monday morning.

It happened around 6:30 on West Central Street. Battalion Chief John Bowe, with the Chippewa Falls Fire Department, says crews found heavy smoke visible from the basement and second story.

No one was hurt but a cat was found dead in the home. A dog was also rescued from the second story.

Crews had to extinguished the fire on all three levels of the home. It took firefighters 45 minutes to get the fire under control. Crews remained on scene as of 10 a.m. Monday.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Damage is estimated at $125,000.

