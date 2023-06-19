Foreign 5 in Chippewa Falls is going out of business

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - Downtown Chippewa Falls will look a little different by the end of this summer, as one beloved storefront closes its doors for good.

Foreign 5, a family owned and operated floral, gift, and bridal shop, is going out of business. The owners said it was a tough decision to close, but they’re ready to to take on their next adventure — retirement.

Foreign 5 is a one of a kind, special occasion store that has been a staple in the Chippewa Falls community for over 50 years.

The current owners, brothers in-law, Sheldon Gough and Dave Gordon, bought Foreign 5 back in December of 2009.

“The start of all of this was when this business was up for sale 14 years ago and they hadn’t gotten any offers. And I talked to Sheldon and said, we can’t let this place close,” Gordon said.

After weathering the storm that was the COVID-19 pandemic, Sheldon and Dave are looking forward to relaxing in retirement.

“In our 14 years I would say that the first 11 were a lot of fun. The last three were what I would call not so much fun because of COVID, because of the labor issues, because of material costs. So it was a real challenge,” Gordon said.

Even with the challenges they faced, Dave and Sheldon were strong partners until the vert end.

“Dave and I have been a brother in laws for 50 years and we’ve been partners for 14 and I’m happy to say that in the 14 years we’ve never had a fight,” Gough said.

“I can agree with that,” Gordon replied.

The brothers say what they’ll miss most of all is the people they met along the way.

“Our employees, we’ve had employees here from the beginning. Actually some of them have been here for 30 years. And they’ve been just the rock solid people that we knew we had when we started the business. Our customers have been just terrific,” Gough said.

With David’s Bridal closing all Wisconsin stores, Foreign 5′s “Bridal Sweet” is the second bridal store in the area to go out of business this summer. However, the Foreign 5 owners said they have made arrangements with Charlotte’s Bridal of Eau Claire to help with their remaining bridal clients.

Foreign 5 will be launching it’s going out of business sale this Wednesday and doors will officially close in August.

