Holmen man arrested after stabbing

HOLMEN, Wis. (WEAU) -

A Holmen man is in custody after police say he stabbed someone in the neck.

41-year-old Michael O’Brien was arrested just before midnight Saturday.

According to the Holmen Police Department, officers were initially called to the 100 block of Mill Street around 9:30 p.m. for a report of a stabbing.

At the scene, they found a 43-year-old victim with a stab wound. The victim was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive. O’Brien was later identified as the suspect and taken into custody without incident.

He’s being held in the La Crosse County Jail and is expected to face a charge of 1st Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.