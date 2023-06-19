Menomonie PD searching for man who ran from traffic stop

MENOMONIE, Wis. (WEAU) -

Law enforcement officers in Dunn County are searching for a man that ran from a traffic stop.

According to a Facebook post from the Menomonie Police Department, officers were dispatched to a traffic complaint of a red hatchback vehicle swerving all over the roadway on US 12/29 near the Dunn County Government Center.

Dunn County Deputies made a traffic stop near the intersection of 9th St. E. and 11th Ave. E. in Menomonie and identified the driver as 42-year-old Casey Craig Schueneman.

MPD Officers say they tried to get Schueneman to exit the car for field sobriety tests, however Schueneman refused to cooperate. During the stop, Schueneman put his vehicle in drive and fled before hitting a set of spikes in front of his vehicle. Schueneman also jumped the curb and hit a road sign as he fled.

After a brief pursuit, Schueneman crashed his vehicle on 14th Ave. E. near 6th St. E. and fled on foot.

The Dunn County Sheriff’s Office and the Menomonie Police Department are asking for your help in finding Schueneman. He fled the scene without his phone or wallet and is believed to be in the City of Menomonie.

