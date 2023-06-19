One killed in two-vehicle crash in Jackson County

BLACK RIVER FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) -

One person has died and two others are hurt after a crash in Jackson County.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, several crews responded to a two-vehicle crash on Interstate-94 near Black River Falls just before 6:30 p.m. Sunday night.

The driver and two passengers from one of the vehicles were taken to Black River Falls Memorial Hospital, where one of the passengers died. The victims have not been identified.

The crash remains under investigation by the Wisconsin State Patrol.

