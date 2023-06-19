One person killed, two hurt in UTV crash in Pepin County

TOWN OF WATERVILLE, Wis. (WEAU) -One person was killed and two people are in critical condition after a UTV crash in Pepin County.

The Pepin County Sheriff’s Office says it happened just before 9 p.m. Sunday on County Road Z near County Road G in the Town of Waterville, west of Durand.

Initial investigation shows a 2021 Polaris Ranger XP1000 was traveling east when it hit a pile of gravel and overturned. The occupants, Richard Bignell Jr., age 47, Jessica Bignell, age 45, and Bradley Holz, age 54, all from Arkansaw, WI, were all ejected from the UTV as it rolled. Jessica Bignell was pronounced dead at the scene. Richard Bignell was flown from the scene to a St. Paul, MN hospital with critical injuries. Bradley Holz was taken by ambulance to an Eau Claire hospital with critical injuries.

The sheriff’s office says County Road Z is closed due to road construction and parts of the road near the crash scene are totally impassable. “The group of UTVs passed multiple road-closed signs prior to crashing. Evidence suggests that no occupants were wearing their seatbelts at the time of the crash and alcohol is possibly a factor in the causation of the crash as well,” said Chief Deputy Matt Roesler in a release.

The crash remains under investigation by the Pepin County Sheriff’s Office and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR). Assisting the Pepin County Sheriff’s Office was the Durand Fire Department, Durand Ambulance Service, Plum City Ambulance, North Memorial Air Care, Pepin County Highway Department, and the Wisconsin DNR.

