Showers exit tonight while summer arrives this week with a heat wave

Some beneficial rainfall moved through parts of Western Wisconsin this afternoon, perhaps putting a damper on some Father’s Day plans. The showers and a even a few thunderstorms developed near and east a weak surface trough, along with an upper level disturbance over Minnesota. Some southern locations have reported over an inch of rainfall today. A few showers and weak thunderstorms will remain possible for a while tonight, before drying out overnight under a mostly cloudy sky. Dew points have been higher today, and this combination will keep it warmer with lows staying in the 60s for most places. We head into Monday with a mostly sunny sky. Some weak upper level energy may still be enough to spark an isolated shower, but it will be dry for most of us as temperatures climb higher through the 80s.

Isolated showers Monday, otherwise higher heat returns this week (weau)

This week will bring the second heat wave we’ve seen here in June. Recall the first several days of the month topped out in the low 90s. This time around, a high pressure system will hang out over the Great Lakes and to the east, putting Wisconsin in southeast and southerly flow. This will block any incoming weather systems to the west. Meanwhile, the upper level flow will also favor the building heat as an upper ridge expands across the Upper Midwest in response to a low across the southeast states. The result will lead to a stretch of days with mainly sunny skies and highs around 90, starting Tuesday and continuing through at least Friday. Some extra clouds should start to appear later in the week as low level moisture increases, but dew points in general look to range from the 50s to low 60s, keeping humidity in check. The upper low over the southeast is now forecast to pull a bit more to the northwest, helping to weaken and push out the heat ridge. As this happens, the prevailing westerly flow will move closer, allowing the next front to arrive over the weekend. As of now, rain and storm chances look to return by next Sunday as temperatures cool off.

