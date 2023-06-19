Trial scheduled for man previously convicted of murder

WAYNE PRICE
WAYNE PRICE(WEAU)
By Lindsay Alowairdi
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 1:32 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -A trial has been scheduled for an Eau Claire County man who had been serving time in prison for murder.

Last month a judge agreed to allow Wayne Price to withdraw his guilty pleas for the 2017 murders of his sister and her boyfriend in Fall Creek. Price argued that his lawyers didn’t adequately advise him on his options when he made the pleas in 2019.

Monday in Eau Claire County court, his trial was scheduled to begin January 31st and last more than two weeks, ending on February 16th.

Price is being held on a $1M cash bond. He’s facing five counts, including two counts of first-degree intentional homicide, two counts of hiding a corpse, and one count of second-degree recklessly endangering safety.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Classic cars at the car show for LLS in Eau Claire, WI
Classic car show is back for second year to fundraise for blood cancer research
UPDATE: La Crosse Police identify suspect after at least six people injured in drive-by shooting downtown
Thousands of people float down the Chippewa River for Fatfar, 2023.
Thousands of people floated down the Chippewa River for Fatfar 2023
One person injured in ATV crash in Village of Fairchild
Police lights generic
Vernon County Officer-Involved Shooting

Latest News

SkyWarn 13 Weather: Noon (6/19/23)
Eau Claire County experiencing 911 issues
Officers are looking for 42-year-old Casey Craig Schueneman.
UPDATE: Man taken into custody after running from traffic stop
A police car.
Two people found dead in Barron County home