Trial scheduled for man previously convicted of murder

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -A trial has been scheduled for an Eau Claire County man who had been serving time in prison for murder.

Last month a judge agreed to allow Wayne Price to withdraw his guilty pleas for the 2017 murders of his sister and her boyfriend in Fall Creek. Price argued that his lawyers didn’t adequately advise him on his options when he made the pleas in 2019.

Monday in Eau Claire County court, his trial was scheduled to begin January 31st and last more than two weeks, ending on February 16th.

Price is being held on a $1M cash bond. He’s facing five counts, including two counts of first-degree intentional homicide, two counts of hiding a corpse, and one count of second-degree recklessly endangering safety.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.