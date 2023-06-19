Two people found dead in Barron County home

BARRON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - Two people have been found dead in a home in Barron County.

According to a press release from the Barron County Sheriff’s Department, on June 18th the Barron County 911 center received a call at 6:47 pm about two possible deceased subjects at a home just north of New Auburn.

37-year-old Beth Parker, who resided at the home of the incident, was taken to an area hospital due to a gunshot wound. She later died from her injuries.

38 -year-old Jeremy Wittrock, who had a pending domestic abuse charge with Parker, was pronounced dead at the scene from what appears to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

A 15-year-old who was at the home at the time of the incident was not harmed.

The Barron County Medical Examiner is conducting the autopsies and the Midwest Medical Examiner Office is assisting.

The Barron County Sheriff’s Department is handling the investigation with the assistance of the Wisconsin State Patrol Reconstruction team.

The Sheriff’s Department says this is an isolated incident and there is no danger to the public.

