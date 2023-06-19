Two people hurt, found shot in Tomah

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -The Tomah Police Department is investigating two separate shooting incidents that they say are related.

Police say just before 1 a.m. Monday, officers responded to the Super 8 Motel for a report of a person who had been shot. Numerous law enforcement agencies responded and found an adult male who had been shot with a firearm. Officers immediately began rendering aid. The man was conscious, alert, and transported to Tomah Health.

About 15 minutes later, Tomah police responded to an apartment complex located at 1028 Berry Avenue for a person bleeding profusely. The man was semiconscious, and had injuries to his head. He was transported to Tomah Health and then flown to Gundersen Hospital in La Crosse.

Tomah police say both of these scenes are related and being processed by investigators from the Tomah Police Department, Wisconsin Division of Criminal Investigation, and the Wisconsin State Patrol.

They say based on witness statements and evidence obtained thus far, police believe all parties involved have been identified and there is no danger to the public. The names of the involved parties are being withheld until families have been notified. They add that this is an active investigation and anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Tomah Police Department at 608-374-7400. They also ask you to avoid these areas.

