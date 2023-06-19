Wisconsin Rapids man arrested following Friday’s hit and run in Town of Seneca

Cody Provost, 30
Cody Provost, 30(Wood County Sheriff's Department)
By Sean White
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 3:04 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
TOWN OF SENECA, Wis. (WSAW) - A 30-year-old Wisconsin Rapids man has been arrested following a hit-and-run accident on Friday, June 16 involving a vehicle and a woman and child in the Township of Seneca.

Cody Provost was arrested on Monday in connection to the incident. Provost admitted to investigators that he thought he hit a mailbox until he later discovered it was a person. He also said he concealed the vehicle’s damaged parts and fixed the damage to his vehicle.

The accident happened in the 4100 block of George Rd at 10:43 a.m. A 34-year-old Wisconsin Rapids woman was walking with a small child on the side of the road when the woman was struck by a vehicle from behind.

The woman was injured but the child was not physically hurt. She is in stable condition at Marshfield Medical Center.

Provost is currently being held at the Wood County Jail on charges for hit and run and obstructing an officer.

