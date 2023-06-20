Evers appoints Judge Pedro Colón to the Court of Appeals – District I

Judge Pedro Colón
Judge Pedro Colón(Office of Governor Tony Evers media release)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 10:14 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - Governor Tony Evers is announcing his appointment of Judge Pedro Colón to the Court of Appeals -District I.

A media release from the Office of Governor Evers states, “The appointment will fill the vacancy being created by Judge Timothy G. Dugan’s retirement, effective November 18, 2023. Colón will complete a term ending July 31, 2024.”

“Judge Colón has dedicated his life to public service on behalf of the people of Milwaukee,” Evers said in the media release. “His dedication to his community, breadth of experiences, and commitment to applying the law impartially and fairly will make him an excellent judge on the Court of Appeals.”

“I have had the honor of serving this community for nearly 25 years as a legislator and a judge, and I am looking forward to now taking my experiences to the Wisconsin Court of Appeals,” Colón said in the media release. “I have presided over a broad range of legal matters, ensuring that justice is served for all who come before me. With my understanding of the legal system and my commitment to equality and justice, I will provide a valuable perspective to the court and help ensure that all Wisconsinites have equal access to justice.”

Additional information is available in the full media release from the Office of Governor Tony Evers HERE.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Classic cars at the car show for LLS in Eau Claire, WI
Classic car show is back for second year to fundraise for blood cancer research
Generic ambulance photo
One person killed, two hurt in UTV crash in Pepin County
A police car.
Two people found dead in Barron County home
Courtesy of Black River Falls Fire & Rescue
NEW INFORMATION: Name released in fatal crash in Jackson County
Officers are looking for 42-year-old Casey Craig Schueneman.
UPDATE: Man taken into custody after running from traffic stop

Latest News

La Crosse County Building
La Crosse County residents, business owners encouraged to take Wisconsin Internet Self-Report survey
An artist works on a creative piece using chalk.
Lets chalk about it: Chalkfest returns for 15th year
Chalkfest Returns for 15th Year (3)
Chalkfest Part 2 (6/20/23)