Evers appoints Judge Pedro Colón to the Court of Appeals – District I

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - Governor Tony Evers is announcing his appointment of Judge Pedro Colón to the Court of Appeals -District I.

A media release from the Office of Governor Evers states, “The appointment will fill the vacancy being created by Judge Timothy G. Dugan’s retirement, effective November 18, 2023. Colón will complete a term ending July 31, 2024.”

“Judge Colón has dedicated his life to public service on behalf of the people of Milwaukee,” Evers said in the media release. “His dedication to his community, breadth of experiences, and commitment to applying the law impartially and fairly will make him an excellent judge on the Court of Appeals.”

“I have had the honor of serving this community for nearly 25 years as a legislator and a judge, and I am looking forward to now taking my experiences to the Wisconsin Court of Appeals,” Colón said in the media release. “I have presided over a broad range of legal matters, ensuring that justice is served for all who come before me. With my understanding of the legal system and my commitment to equality and justice, I will provide a valuable perspective to the court and help ensure that all Wisconsinites have equal access to justice.”

Additional information is available in the full media release from the Office of Governor Tony Evers HERE.

