Fairfax Municipal Pool to close this weekend for Annual YMCA Swim Meet

Fairfax Pool in Eau Claire
Fairfax Pool in Eau Claire(WEAU)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 10:40 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Eau Claire Parks, Recreation & Forestry is announcing that the Fairfax Municipal Pool is scheduled to be closed this upcoming weekend June 24-June 25 for the Annual YMCA Swim Meet.

A media release from Eau Claire Parks, Recreation & Forestry states, “Eau Claire Parks, Recreation and Forestry encourages Fairfax patrons to visit the Chippewa Falls and Menomonie Area Pools. Patrons that purchased Family Passes can use their Super Pass, if applicable, to gain admission into both Chippewa Falls and Menomonie Pools. Fairfax Municipal Pool will reopen during normal business hours on Monday, June 26th.”

