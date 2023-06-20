Governor Evers visits Chippewa Falls Fire Department

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - Tuesday, as part of a three-stop tour of Wisconsin, Governor Tony Evers, Wisconsin DOR secretary Peter Barca, and state senator LaTonya Johnson met with members of the Chippewa Falls Fire Department.

The trip to Chippewa Falls centers around the Tuesday morning signing of Assembly Bill 245, an act significantly increasing shared revenue for local governments, a large source of funding for local emergency response units.

“It’s gonna be a game changer for the municipalities, counties, and cities,” said Evers. “They’ve been struggling for years without increases. Now they’re tied to a source of revenue that will increase over time.”

This large increase in funding will impact local emergency response units in a variety of ways according to battalion chief Justus Busse.

“I think the impact of this will be good for the community and the citizens of the community and help us, you know, gain some equipment and hopefully recruitment, retention of staffing that is needed to provide service to the residents of this community,” Busse said.

Thanks to a recent referendum passing, and the increased funding from Assembly Bill 245, Busse hopes their staff will increase, and address ongoing issues with a smaller workforce.

“We have longer hours for some of the crews, more workload, more calls,” Busse said. “You know, some of these patients are waiting a longer time for that ambulance to come because it’s coming in from a neighboring community, or they have to go and take a patient to a hospital and drop them off first prior to coming to that house.”

Beyond benefitting the emergency response departments, Evers says the bill will fund many local projects, such as roads, K-12 education, and potentially childcare.

“We feel confident that we’re going to fix the roads,” Evers said. “We’re getting good funding from the legislature on down, so I think we’re in a good place.”

“The governor mentioned recall workforce, and the largest impediment to those people still sitting on the sidelines is having quality, affordable daycare for their kids,” said Secretary Barca.

“To me, that’s a tragedy. I’m hopeful that the legislature can see fit to put more money into that,” Evers added.

The bill was passed with bi-partisan support, and Governor Evers says the agreement represents a generational increase in the state’s commitment to local communities.

The trip ended with Evers and his associates travelling to Superior, where the governor visited their police station, and met with Mayor Jim Paine and community members.

