Juneteenth celebration held in Eau Claire

By WEAU Staff
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 10:46 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Community members came together in Eau Claire Monday evening to celebrate the Juneteenth holiday.

An event at Carson Park marked the 23rd year that the City of Eau Claire celebrated Juneteenth.

The celebration was free to the public, and included food, drinks, activities for the kids, public speakers, and more.

A professor of history at UW-Eau Claire shared why Juneteenth is so important to the City of Eau Claire and its history.

“You had units of the Eagle Division from Wisconsin who fought in the Civil War, especially at the Battle of the Crater, and 700 men from Eau Claire died in the Andersonville P.O.W. camp, those men fought to keep the union together,” said Selika Ducksworth-Lawton, Director of EDI and Community Engagement at UWEC.

Juneteenth was first recognized as a federal holiday back in 2021 when President Biden signed it into law.

Eau Claire Juneteenth Celebration