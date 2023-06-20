La Crosse County residents, business owners encouraged to take Wisconsin Internet Self-Report survey

La Crosse County Building
La Crosse County Building(WEAU)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Jun. 20, 2023
LA CROSSE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - La Crosse County is inviting residents, property, and businesses owners to take the Wisconsin Internet Self-Report survey.

A media release from La Crosse County states, “La Crosse County is working hard to deploy high-speed internet throughout the region. We need all residents, property, and business owners to participate in this questionnaire to understand the availability and quality of internet in La Crosse County.”

According to the media release, if you have internet from your home or business, you are asked to take the broadband survey and speed test online from your home internet connection online HERE. If you do not have internet, or if you only have cellular access, you are asked call to take the questionnaire via phone by calling 608-261-6026.

