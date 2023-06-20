Lets chalk about it: Chalkfest returns for 15th year

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -A day filled with creating art that people can walk on will be returning to Eau Claire in July.

Chalkfest will be back for its 15th year at the UW-Eau Claire Campus Mall on Saturday, July 29. The Volume One Events Coordinator, Joann Martin, said artists will be busy creating from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., and starting at 11 a.m. the public can come check out the art. Outside of artwork, there will also be live music, artwork judging, and food trucks at Chalkfest. However, to keep Chalkfest running smoothly Martin said they need help.

“We need volunteers,” Martin said. “So, there’s a lot of different tasks that help make the day possible, whether it’s water stations, taking out garbages, staffing the chalk buying station. There’s a lot of different roles that are very accessible.”

To participate in Chalkfest as an artist you must register to reserve a square and choose if you would like to purchase chalk. To register and find reservation fees click here. If you are interested in volunteering send an email here.

