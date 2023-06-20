Man, 24, arrested following high-speed chase overnight in Wood, Portage counties

Zach Zywicki booking photo
Zach Zywicki booking photo(Wood County Jail)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 1:26 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
RUDOLPH, Wis. (WSAW) - A 24-year-old man is facing criminal charges after deputies said he led them on a high-speed chase early Tuesday morning.

Around 2 a.m., Wood County Sheriff’s Department Deputy attempted to stop Zachary Zywicki near Highway 66 and 2nd Avenue in Rudolph. The driver did not stop. The pursuit continued into Portage County and reached speeds over 115 mph, according to a news release.

The Portage County Sheriff’s Department and Stevens Point Police Department responded to provide assistance.

Stop sticks were placed near Highway HH to stop the vehicle. Investigators said the vehicle crashed and the driver got out of the vehicle and ran away.

K-9s were used to track down the suspect. He was located about an hour later near Highway 66 and Riverview Avenue.

Deputies are recommending Zywicki face several charges in addition to traffic citations.

