Sunny and dry pattern comes with higher heat as summer officially arrives

It was a very warm and even humid start to the new week with temperatures in the 80s and dew points in the 60s today. For those not fans of the sticky weather, drier easterly flow is expected to drop those dew points just a bit for most of this week, making it feel a bit more tolerable. Heading into tonight the weather is quiet. Temperatures will be gradually cooling down into the 60s under mainly clear skies. A large surface high will be hanging out from the Great Lakes into New England, not moving much the next several days. In the upper levels, a ridge will continue to build overhead, providing sinking air and a set up to bring the heat our way. Tuesday will be sunny with slight breezes from the southeast. Afternoon highs will reach up towards 90.

High pressure sits just to our east this week (weau)

The weather forecast will be on repeat most of the work week as the high remains positioned to our east with southeast and southerly flow into the state. Wednesday and Thursday will feature mainly sunny skies and highs around 90. The one change will be the upper level flow as the ridge is expected to flatten out a bit quicker than first thought. This will occur as an upper low across the southeast lifts towards the Great Lakes, forcing the ridge eastward into New England. The flow will remain favorable for the heat to continue for a few more days however, before an upper trough slides our way into the weekend. We expect a bit more low level moisture to return by Friday and beyond, leading to at least scattered clouds building up with daytime heating. A stray shower or storm can’t totally be ruled out Friday or Saturday, but the far majority of the area will remain dry with highs again near 90. By Saturday night and Sunday all indications point towards low pressure and a front moving into the state, bringing shower and storm chances. This will hopefully produce some much needed rain after another stretch of hot and dry days. As a result, temperatures will cool some into early next week.

