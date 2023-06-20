Volunteers for Balloon Fest a little up in the air as prep gets underway

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - One of the biggest balloon festivals in the Midwest is set to return in a couple of weeks on July 7 and if you’re looking for some high-flying entertainment, look no further than the Taste ‘n Glow Balloon Fest.

Twelve specially-shaped balloons have been added this year. Attendees will get a chance to walk inside a hot air balloon. The event will also feature dragon dancers for the first time ever.

“I’ve been working on this now for the last literally 10 months,” said Steve Woller, president of Taste ‘n Glow Balloon Fest.

In just over two weeks, the empty green space where the festival will be held will be transformed into a colorful display of 45 balloons from all across the country.

“The balloons have come here from all over the country from Texas, Florida — a lot of people coming to Wausau,” Woller added. “It’s a great event, a lot of fun a lot of people, come join it.”

He said a lot goes into preparing for this festival, but it’s not just about the balloons, none of it will happen without volunteers.

“We are still short about 200 to 250 volunteers,” Woller said. “The big thing we need is people to help park cars, people at the gates, people helping on hot air balloons it takes 800 volunteers total.”

One group already stepping up is the Trailmates Snowmobile Club which donates the space where the festival is held.

Randy Thurs, president of Trailmates Snowmobile Club, said, “It’s a great community event, it’s just a wonderful place to have it, we just love it out here.”

It’s also important to keep the 80 acres of grass in top shape.

“We have a lot of people working out here on the grounds cut the grass once a week, just non-stop maintaining the fields for us,” it’s a lot of work. But they’re counting down the days to putting on another great balloon festival.

Balloon Fest goes from July 7-9. Admission is $5 dollars per person and free for children under 5 and there are 38 food vendors expected this year.

