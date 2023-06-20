“What was Uniroyal?” film presentation

Film titled
Film titled(WEAU)
By Judy Clark
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 3:16 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The third film in a trilogy telling the story of the Eau Claire Uniroyal tire plant will be presented June 26, 2023, the 31st anniversary of the closing of the plant.

“What was Uniroya?”, is a film by Dennis Miller, a former Uniroyal employee and author.

The presentation will be held on June 26 at 5:00 p.m. with doors opening at 4:30 p.m. in the Riverview Room at the L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library in Eau Claire.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Classic cars at the car show for LLS in Eau Claire, WI
Classic car show is back for second year to fundraise for blood cancer research
Generic ambulance photo
One person killed, two hurt in UTV crash in Pepin County
A police car.
Two people found dead in Barron County home
Courtesy of Black River Falls Fire & Rescue
NEW INFORMATION: Name released in fatal crash in Jackson County
Officers are looking for 42-year-old Casey Craig Schueneman.
UPDATE: Man taken into custody after running from traffic stop

Latest News

Grilling potatoes for breakfast
The 8th Annual CTech Badger Classic is June 16-18 at Rock Falls Raceway
CTech Badger Classic
Hope Gospel Mission
Hope Gospel Mission 25 Year Celebration Picnic Open House
Local radio personality John Murphy to receive Local Broadcast Legend award
Wisconsin Broadcasters Association to honor local radio personality, John Murphy