“What was Uniroyal?” film presentation

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The third film in a trilogy telling the story of the Eau Claire Uniroyal tire plant will be presented June 26, 2023, the 31st anniversary of the closing of the plant.

“What was Uniroya?”, is a film by Dennis Miller, a former Uniroyal employee and author.

The presentation will be held on June 26 at 5:00 p.m. with doors opening at 4:30 p.m. in the Riverview Room at the L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library in Eau Claire.

