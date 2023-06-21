Authorities recover body from the Mississippi River near La Crosse

La Crosse County Sheriff's Department
La Crosse County Sheriff's Department(WEAU)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 4:47 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LA CROSSE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - Authorities recovered a body from the Mississippi River near La Crosse Tuesday.

According to a media release from the La Crosse County Sheriff’s Office, at 12:20 p.m. on June 20, 2023, the La Crosse Police Department was informed of a possible body in the Mississippi River slough about a half mile south of the City of La Crosse.

The media release says authorities recovered partial remains of a “male subject.”

According to the media release, the remains have been in the river for “some time” and most of the clothing had disintegrated.

The media release states, “The condition of the body indicates it may have passed through a lock and dam from an area upriver to La Crosse. The remains were taken to Mayo in Rochester to be examined by their pathology lab and for DNA extraction to occur.”

Assisting agencies included the La Crosse County Sheriff’s Office, La Crosse Police Department, La Crosse County Dive Rescue, and La Crosse County Medical Examiner.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

snake rescue
Deputies respond to report of a snake on the roof of Chetek home
Generic ambulance photo
One person killed, two hurt in UTV crash in Pepin County
Matthew Zarins, 50
Athens man charged with homicide after woman dies in meth lab explosion
Joshua Shaw’s mother, Bobbie Jo Jarvenpaa, says he was a guy who was laughing all the time and...
Man who died in Lambeau Field incident donates organs to save lives
UW System President Jay Rothman said he may have to close campuses and raise tuition if budget...
University of Wisconsin System president warns of campus closures, tuition hikes if GOP cuts budget

Latest News

SkyWarn 13 Weather @ Four (6/21/23)
Celebrating America's Dairyland (6/21/23)
DeAndrew Grant
Charges filed in La Crosse drive-by shooting
Emergency crews respond to a plane crash in a Waunakee neighborhood, on June 21, 2023.
Plane lands on Waunakee road, crashes into minivan