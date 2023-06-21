Authorities recover body from the Mississippi River near La Crosse

LA CROSSE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - Authorities recovered a body from the Mississippi River near La Crosse Tuesday.

According to a media release from the La Crosse County Sheriff’s Office, at 12:20 p.m. on June 20, 2023, the La Crosse Police Department was informed of a possible body in the Mississippi River slough about a half mile south of the City of La Crosse.

The media release says authorities recovered partial remains of a “male subject.”

According to the media release, the remains have been in the river for “some time” and most of the clothing had disintegrated.

The media release states, “The condition of the body indicates it may have passed through a lock and dam from an area upriver to La Crosse. The remains were taken to Mayo in Rochester to be examined by their pathology lab and for DNA extraction to occur.”

Assisting agencies included the La Crosse County Sheriff’s Office, La Crosse Police Department, La Crosse County Dive Rescue, and La Crosse County Medical Examiner.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.