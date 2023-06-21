Baldwin joining senators for women’s reproductive rights

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WEAU) - Senator Tammy Baldwin joined with other senators in Washington Wednesday to discuss women’s reproductive rights.

She spoke just ahead of the one year anniversary of the Dobbs VS. Jackson Women’s Health Organization decision that overturned Roe VS. Wade.

The group of senators announced that before the anniversary, they will be working to fast track legislation that they say will protect women’s reproductive and health care rights.

Baldwin talked about the issues that Wis. women face with their reproductive health.

She says the 1849 abortion ban that is in place in Wis. is “unacceptable.”

“Wisconsin women have been left with no good options. Some women who have means are forced to travel across state lines to get the care that they need. In fact, Planned Parenthood in Illinois is experiencing 12 times the number of monthly patients from Wisconsin since Roe fell.”

There are four pieces of legislation the senators are looking to fast track including the right to contraception act and the freedom to travel for health care.

